Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEED. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 72,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DEED traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.56. 20,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

