SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $239.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.29.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 77.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.