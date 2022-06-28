Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Secure Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after buying an additional 166,803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,493,000 after buying an additional 267,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after buying an additional 642,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $73.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $77.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

