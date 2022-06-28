Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Reduced by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

