Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Santen Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS SNPHY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,884. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

