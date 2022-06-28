Sanchez Wealth Management Group Acquires 5,760 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $195,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,475 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,971 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. 35,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,100. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

