San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:SJT opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.13% and a return on equity of 1,096.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

