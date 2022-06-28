Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.77 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.18. The company had a trading volume of 35,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total value of $496,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,855,977 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 33.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

