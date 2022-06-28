Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $486,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,521,430.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,855,977 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.88. 25,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,924,782. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $176.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

