Safe Hits Market Cap of $338.51 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Safe has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $338.51 million and approximately $410,064.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $16.25 or 0.00078349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000621 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

