Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $492.00

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $650,653.40 and approximately $492.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,940.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.52 or 0.05833234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00027747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00269586 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00079510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00581552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00533547 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 38,947,178 coins and its circulating supply is 38,829,865 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

