Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Now Covered by Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.
RCL stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.14. 5,966,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.40.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises (Get Rating)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.