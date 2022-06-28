Ross Hutton Sells 769,426 Shares of DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO) Stock

DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO – Get Rating) insider Ross Hutton sold 769,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.93 ($2.03), for a total transaction of A$2,254,418.18 ($1,565,568.18).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.
DGO Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
