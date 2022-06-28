Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $501.96 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $494.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $398.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.29. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 148,081 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

