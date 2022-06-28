Rocket Vault (RVF) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,863% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.07 or 0.19704899 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00181823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00072247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015384 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

