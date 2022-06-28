Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy Sells 6,667 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $287,481.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $255,479.44.

On Monday, May 23rd, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $3,801,000.00.

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. 1,150,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -0.20.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GO. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

