RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.8% annually over the last three years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

RLJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

