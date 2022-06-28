RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
RSF traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $20.19.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%.
About RiverNorth Specialty Finance (Get Rating)
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
