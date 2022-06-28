RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

RSF traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $20.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 484,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 356,927 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,539,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Specialty Finance (Get Rating)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

