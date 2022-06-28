Ribbit LEAP (NYSE:LEAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 17,856 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAP. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter worth $67,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 446,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,020 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 61,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services and technology sectors worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.