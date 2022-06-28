REVV Price Reaches $0.0194 on Top Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, REVV has traded up 19% against the US dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $900,471.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,662.14 or 1.00001200 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002470 BTC.

About REVV

REVV is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

