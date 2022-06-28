Retirement Group LLC Purchases 2,330 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 4.5% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 255,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,075,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,537,000 after purchasing an additional 102,958 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,062,950. The company has a market capitalization of $382.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.