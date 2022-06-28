Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,021,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after buying an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $429.46. 33,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,085. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.17.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.