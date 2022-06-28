Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.21. The stock had a trading volume of 31,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,131. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

