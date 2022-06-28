Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.94. 70,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,132,156. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $78.97.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,986,000 shares of company stock worth $203,858,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.