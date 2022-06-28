Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,045 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.62. 37,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,909. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.58.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

