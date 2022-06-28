Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after acquiring an additional 284,401 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,223,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

NTRS traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,395. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

