Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $18.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,574 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.79. 10,922,989 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.32.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.