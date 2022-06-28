Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,959,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.03. 17,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average of $89.19. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $97.33.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

