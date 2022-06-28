Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,111 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,563,000 after purchasing an additional 505,970 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,399,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,763,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,183,000 after acquiring an additional 128,082 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.33. The company had a trading volume of 367,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

