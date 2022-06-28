Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 869 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 290,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 231,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 101,482 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 115,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,028. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

