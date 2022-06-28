Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in American Financial Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFG traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.39 and a 200-day moving average of $138.32. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.07 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $8.56 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.