Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 864 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,698,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 851,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,309,264. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

