Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 403 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.78. 240,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,531,960. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

