Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 9,403 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,055. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.