Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $169.77. 109,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.