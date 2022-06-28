Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after buying an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after buying an additional 113,397 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,027,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,239,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.67 and its 200-day moving average is $237.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

