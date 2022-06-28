Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 48 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,744,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Hershey by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Hershey by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $221.32. 14,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,082. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.09. The stock has a market cap of $336.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,455,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.