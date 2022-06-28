Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.90) to GBX 2,650 ($32.51) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,690.00.

RELX opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. Relx has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 72.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

