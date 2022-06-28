Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $522,352,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,461 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $131,173,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

PANW stock opened at $501.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $514.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.