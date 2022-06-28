Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 855 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $157,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average is $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.88.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

