Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Unilever by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Unilever by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Unilever by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Unilever by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,614,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $60.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

