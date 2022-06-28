Regent Investment Management LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after buying an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,390,000 after buying an additional 343,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $409,015,000 after buying an additional 162,490 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,969,000 after buying an additional 646,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,421,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $223,112,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

