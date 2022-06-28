Regent Investment Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Livent by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,999,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after acquiring an additional 131,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 656,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,423,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Livent by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,089,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

