Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

