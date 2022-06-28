Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RDFN. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Redfin has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,419,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,695. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

