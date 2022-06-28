Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 923.5% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,627,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRUY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. 1,084,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,104. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Get Recruit alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCRUY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded Recruit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.