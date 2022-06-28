Record plc (LON:REC) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.72

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.72 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of REC traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 72.97 ($0.90). 180,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,568. Record has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.15 ($1.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £145.25 million and a P/E ratio of 16.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

In other news, insider Leslie Hill acquired 206,252 shares of Record stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £146,438.92 ($179,657.61).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers advisory and execution services, including FX trade execution, multi-asset implementation, cash management, cash equitisation/bondisation, collateral management, research and advisory, FX transaction cost analysis, ESG framework, regulatory reporting, and concierge services.

