Real Estate Investors plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.81 (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Real Estate Investors stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 35.20 ($0.43). The company had a trading volume of 358,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,172. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.14 million and a P/E ratio of 4.63. Real Estate Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 34.41 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 43 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.74.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

