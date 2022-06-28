RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on July 15th

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $126.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.38.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $36,677,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $24,332,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $12,491,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $10,220,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $7,230,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.