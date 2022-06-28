Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,875 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 34,194 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 302,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 238,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $37.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.